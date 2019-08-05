Chua shows off a mix of black soldier fly larvae (white) and pupae (black). Photo: Toh Ee Ming
These insects are helping Singapore save the planet
- The black soldier fly larvae bred at Insectta, the Lion City’s first urban insect farm, are a new line of defence in Singapore’s war on food waste
- Each month, they convert about 6.5 tonnes of food waste into 2,700 litres of organic fertiliser – and, sometimes, become food themselves
Topic | Singapore
Chua shows off a mix of black soldier fly larvae (white) and pupae (black). Photo: Toh Ee Ming