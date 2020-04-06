An Indian fruit seller waits for customers at his shop in Mumbai on April 3, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus lockdown: as India bleeds billions in losses, some exporters eye edge over China

  • With industries shut during the lockdown, job losses could push about 176 million people who earn below US$1.90 a day further into poverty
  • But despite the grim outlook, some exporters say there’s an opportunity for India as rival China reels from the disruption of global supply chains
Kunal Purohit
Updated: 8:30pm, 6 Apr, 2020

