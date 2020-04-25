Keeping positive: Hongkonger Wong Yat Chun at his cafe, Why 50, in Sheung Wan. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: from coffee in Hong Kong to burgers in Malaysia and Ramadan in Singapore – here’s how Asia’s small businesses cope with Covid-19
- Whether it’s smashed beef patties in Malaysia or smashed Australians playing darts in a pub, even Covid-19 can’t keep a good business idea down
- Asia’s SMEs are rising to the challenges posed by the coronavirus by adapting their business models and focusing on the positives
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Keeping positive: Hongkonger Wong Yat Chun at his cafe, Why 50, in Sheung Wan. Photo: Handout