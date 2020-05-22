People are reflected on the electronic board of a securities firm in Tokyo. Photo: AP
by Neil Newman
Coronavirus: Japan shows our faith in lockdowns and working from home is misplaced
Crowded Japan found itself unable to embrace either measure, leading to dire predictions. Yet it now has one of the lowest infection rates in the world
This suggests another force is at work. Asian hygiene standards, take a bow
Published: 7:00am, 22 May, 2020
