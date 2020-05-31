Migrant workers sit in a dining area aboard a cruise ship being used to house those who have recovered from Covid-19. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Singapore NGOs call for rethink of migrant workers’ salaries, health care and recruitment fees

  • Improving housing conditions for migrant workers shouldn’t be the only concern – bigger challenges existed well before the current pandemic
  • Exorbitant recruitment fees, low wages and poor access to health care are just some of the issues that result from discriminatory attitudes and policies
Topic |   Singapore
Ken Kwek
Ken Kwek

Updated: 3:00pm, 31 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Migrant workers sit in a dining area aboard a cruise ship being used to house those who have recovered from Covid-19. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE