Empty: Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Sam Tsang
Neil Newman
Opinion

Opinion

Abacus by Neil Newman

Returning tourism won’t save airlines from coronavirus

  • The bad news is piling up for aircraft makers and their parts suppliers – and the white knights they were dreaming of may never turn up
  • Do we even want to go back to travelling as much as we used to?
Neil Newman
Neil Newman

Updated: 7:04am, 8 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Empty: Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE