Will the Hong Kong dollar still be around in 2047? Photo: SCMP Pictures
Neil Newman
Opinion

Opinion

Abacus by Neil Newman

Troubled Hong Kong, China’s gateway to markets, could prove too costly

  • Chinese money slips out through Hong Kong while the SAR shrinks as a piece of China’s GDP pie
  • As long as the city remains open it will continue to be the pipeline to the dollar. How long before Beijing fixes the plumbing?
Neil Newman
Neil Newman

Updated: 7:23am, 15 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Will the Hong Kong dollar still be around in 2047? Photo: SCMP Pictures
READ FULL ARTICLE