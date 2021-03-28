A bus rushes past a pedestrian crossing in Seoul. Photo: Shutterstock A bus rushes past a pedestrian crossing in Seoul. Photo: Shutterstock
South Korea
‘Hurry, hurry’ culture helped build South Korea. But it’s deadly for bus commuters

  • The death of a 21-year-old after her arm was stuck between the doors of a bus has led to national scrutiny over drivers speeding and braking without considering passengers’ safety
  • Reforms have made some difference, but an expert says the ‘hurry, hurry’ mindset remains ingrained – with rushing commuters also likely to injure themselves, too

David D. Lee
Updated: 2:14pm, 28 Mar, 2021

