Indonesia, which has the world’s largest nickel reserves, is in talks to build a new industrial estate for metal smelting in Borneo. Photo: Reuters Indonesia, which has the world’s largest nickel reserves, is in talks to build a new industrial estate for metal smelting in Borneo. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia, which has the world’s largest nickel reserves, is in talks to build a new industrial estate for metal smelting in Borneo. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Indonesia’s plans with China’s Tsingshan face pressure to uphold green standards

  • Nickel smelters near a hydropower plant in Borneo will help ensure net-zero carbon emissions as Indonesia aims to become an electric vehicle battery hub
  • But environment and rights groups aren’t convinced land and communities will be protected

Topic |   Indonesia
Resty Woro YuniarSu-Lin Tan
Resty Woro Yuniar in Jakarta and Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 9:00am, 5 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Indonesia, which has the world’s largest nickel reserves, is in talks to build a new industrial estate for metal smelting in Borneo. Photo: Reuters Indonesia, which has the world’s largest nickel reserves, is in talks to build a new industrial estate for metal smelting in Borneo. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia, which has the world’s largest nickel reserves, is in talks to build a new industrial estate for metal smelting in Borneo. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE