Indonesia, which has the world’s largest nickel reserves, is in talks to build a new industrial estate for metal smelting in Borneo. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia’s plans with China’s Tsingshan face pressure to uphold green standards
- Nickel smelters near a hydropower plant in Borneo will help ensure net-zero carbon emissions as Indonesia aims to become an electric vehicle battery hub
- But environment and rights groups aren’t convinced land and communities will be protected
Topic | Indonesia
