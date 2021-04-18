The Tulip Garden in Srinagar is a prime attraction for tourists. Photo: EPA-EFE The Tulip Garden in Srinagar is a prime attraction for tourists. Photo: EPA-EFE
The Tulip Garden in Srinagar is a prime attraction for tourists. Photo: EPA-EFE
Kashmir
This Week in Asia /  Economics

As Kashmir’s tourism booms, locals brave risk of coronavirus surge in India

  • Remote areas in Kashmir are seeing an influx of tourists as global coronavirus travel restrictions nudge Indians to holiday domestically
  • While the tourism boom brings cheer for disputed Kashmir, which has long been a site for conflict and violence, a fresh wave of infections is worrying officials

Topic |   Kashmir
Minaam Shah
Minaam Shah in Kashmir

Updated: 10:30am, 18 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Tulip Garden in Srinagar is a prime attraction for tourists. Photo: EPA-EFE The Tulip Garden in Srinagar is a prime attraction for tourists. Photo: EPA-EFE
The Tulip Garden in Srinagar is a prime attraction for tourists. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE