Japan’s government has asked people to drink more milk to help the dairy industry overcome an excess supply problem. Photo: Shutterstock
Japan
Japan’s milk supply glut has PM Kishida urging people to drink more dairy and use it in cooking

  • The owner of the Omiya Western Sweets Shop revealed the previously secret recipe for its hugely popular vanilla-milk puddings.
  • But some have asked if the government is setting a precedent to intervene each time businesses get into trouble

Julian Ryall
Updated: 8:45am, 1 Jan, 2022

