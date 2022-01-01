Japan’s government has asked people to drink more milk to help the dairy industry overcome an excess supply problem. Photo: Shutterstock
Japan’s milk supply glut has PM Kishida urging people to drink more dairy and use it in cooking
- The owner of the Omiya Western Sweets Shop revealed the previously secret recipe for its hugely popular vanilla-milk puddings.
- But some have asked if the government is setting a precedent to intervene each time businesses get into trouble
Japan’s government has asked people to drink more milk to help the dairy industry overcome an excess supply problem. Photo: Shutterstock