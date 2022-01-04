Falguni Nayar, managing director and CEO of Nykaa. Photo: AFP
Falguni Nayar, managing director and CEO of Nykaa. Photo: AFP
From Nykaa to Purplle, Sugar to Plum: India’s US$27 billion beauty industry is booming, driven by influencers, online shoppers

  • Falguni Nayar, who founded India’s leading cosmetics e-commerce company Nykaa in 2012, is now the country’s wealthiest self-made woman billionaire
  • Marketing analysts attribute the beauty boom to millions of new internet users, online influencers and the surge in popularity of e-commerce amid the pandemic

Neeta Lal
Neeta Lal in New Delhi

Updated: 9:53am, 4 Jan, 2022

