Talks between Australia and China over the anti-dumping dispute failed last year after Canberra challenged Beijing’s tariffs on its wines. Photo: AFP
Australia rejects China’s request to set up WTO panel to mediate row over anti-dumping duties
- Beijing had requested a WTO panel to be established to hear grievances over Canberra’s anti-dumping measures on products including railway wheels and wind towers
- Australia blocked the appeal saying the duties were imposed to protect local industries but agreed to continue talks with China to resolve the matter
Topic | Australia
