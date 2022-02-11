Close-up Presentation of a New Generation Microchip. Photo: Shutterstock
Japan starts subsidy scheme to revive domestic chipmaking, with US$3.46 billion going to TSMC and Sony
- Japanese government providing US$3.4 billion subsidy for construction of a TMSC/Sony plant that would produce thousands of semiconductors monthly
- Programme was introduced after global chip shortage affected numerous Japanese sectors
