A driver refuels a vehicle at a petrol station in Gimpo, South Korea. Asia’s fourth-largest economy almost entirely relies on imports for its fossil fuel needs. Photo: Bloomberg
South Korea quietly makes other energy supply plans as Russia faces fresh sanctions
- Asia’s fourth-largest economy is heavily dependent on exports and needs a stable fuel supply for trade
- Russia is not the biggest exporter to South Korea but it is gearing up for supply shocks, even as it’s keen to keep the door open for Russian imports
Topic | South Korea
