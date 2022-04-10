A driver refuels a vehicle at a petrol station in Gimpo, South Korea. Asia’s fourth-largest economy almost entirely relies on imports for its fossil fuel needs. Photo: Bloomberg
A driver refuels a vehicle at a petrol station in Gimpo, South Korea. Asia’s fourth-largest economy almost entirely relies on imports for its fossil fuel needs. Photo: Bloomberg
South Korea
This Week in Asia /  Economics

South Korea quietly makes other energy supply plans as Russia faces fresh sanctions

  • Asia’s fourth-largest economy is heavily dependent on exports and needs a stable fuel supply for trade
  • Russia is not the biggest exporter to South Korea but it is gearing up for supply shocks, even as it’s keen to keep the door open for Russian imports

Topic |   South Korea
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong in Seoul

Updated: 12:33pm, 10 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A driver refuels a vehicle at a petrol station in Gimpo, South Korea. Asia’s fourth-largest economy almost entirely relies on imports for its fossil fuel needs. Photo: Bloomberg
A driver refuels a vehicle at a petrol station in Gimpo, South Korea. Asia’s fourth-largest economy almost entirely relies on imports for its fossil fuel needs. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE