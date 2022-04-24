Students on their way home from school. New Delhi reopened schools fully on April 1. Photo: Xinhua
Students on their way home from school. New Delhi reopened schools fully on April 1. Photo: Xinhua
India
Can India copy China’s demographic dividend and become a US$40 trillion economic powerhouse by 2047?

  • China’s population fuelled its economic boom and in theory, India’s demographics should give it a competitive edge with inexpensive labour and large markets
  • But it has to close the skills chasm gap among its young and correct the ‘reverse structural transformation’ towards subsistence employment that came about during the pandemic

Penny MacRae

Updated: 1:11pm, 24 Apr, 2022

