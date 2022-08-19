A petrol station employee fills up a motorcycle for a customer in Jakarta. File photo: Reuters
A petrol station employee fills up a motorcycle for a customer in Jakarta. File photo: Reuters
Indonesia
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Indonesia’s Jokowi mulls limiting subsidised fuel and raising gas price, but despite his popularity, it won’t be easy

  • ‘Maintaining the energy subsidy is a heavy task. How long can we go on like this?’ the president said this week
  • While his approval ratings are high, experts say limiting subsidies or recipients of them will be difficult, with rich still accessing cheaper fuel

Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 7:00pm, 19 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A petrol station employee fills up a motorcycle for a customer in Jakarta. File photo: Reuters
A petrol station employee fills up a motorcycle for a customer in Jakarta. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE