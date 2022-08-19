A petrol station employee fills up a motorcycle for a customer in Jakarta. File photo: Reuters
Indonesia’s Jokowi mulls limiting subsidised fuel and raising gas price, but despite his popularity, it won’t be easy
- ‘Maintaining the energy subsidy is a heavy task. How long can we go on like this?’ the president said this week
- While his approval ratings are high, experts say limiting subsidies or recipients of them will be difficult, with rich still accessing cheaper fuel
