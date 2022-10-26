Singapore’s central bank said it had considered entirely banning cryptocurrency trading for retail consumers, before deciding against the move. Photo: Reuters
Singapore plans tighter cryptocurrency rules to limit risks for retail investors
- Proposed new rules from the central bank include banning incentives such as referral bonuses and introducing a test for would-be investors
- The measures are set to be discussed with industry players before being first introduced as guidelines then eventually written into law
