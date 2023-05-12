Malaysia’s economy grew 5.1 per cent in the first quarter of the year. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysia’s economy ‘no longer in crisis’ as return of tourists buoys growth
- The economy grew 5.1 per cent in the first quarter of the year on the back of strong domestic demand and a rebound in tourism
- Experts say Malaysia may be set for a boost in trade from China moving forward after securing US$38.6 billion in investment commitments during PM Anwar’s Beijing trip
