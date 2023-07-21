Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (first row, sitting third from left) during an event in Tokyo to promote the Osaka World Expo in July 2022. Photo: Kyodo
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (first row, sitting third from left) during an event in Tokyo to promote the Osaka World Expo in July 2022. Photo: Kyodo
Japan
This Week in Asia /  Economics

Japan’s Osaka World Expo plagued with cost overruns, delays as ‘fed-up’ locals demand answers

  • Residents fear they will be left to shoulder the financial burden, with costs expected to eclipse even the revised budget of US$1.3 billion
  • Work on infrastructure projects has fallen behind schedule due to soaring costs of materials, delays caused by the pandemic and a shortage of labourers

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 12:28pm, 21 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (first row, sitting third from left) during an event in Tokyo to promote the Osaka World Expo in July 2022. Photo: Kyodo
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (first row, sitting third from left) during an event in Tokyo to promote the Osaka World Expo in July 2022. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE