Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Any change to the airspace now controlled by Singapore would affect Changi Airport’s operations. Photo: Shutterstock
Explained

What’s behind Indonesia’s move to reclaim control of Riau Islands airspace from Singapore?

  • Widodo has pledged to take over control of the flight information region above Riau Islands, which has been managed by the city state since 1946
  • While Jakarta sees it as a sovereignty issue, experts say any change to the airspace would affect Changi Airport’s operations and cause flight delays
Topic |   Singapore
Toh Ee Ming

Toh Ee Ming  

Updated: 5:11pm, 22 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Any change to the airspace now controlled by Singapore would affect Changi Airport’s operations. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo inspect the honour guards in Putrajaya. Photo: AFP
Geopolitics

Disputes aside, Joko Widodo’s visit to Malaysia may be a sign of rosier times

  • Indonesian president discussed migrant workers, border issues and palm oil cooperation with Mahathir Mohamad during the two-day visit
  • Malaysia’s 94-year-old leader Mahathir was seen on Friday driving Widodo to prayer in a Proton – the country’s national car
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Updated: 7:25am, 10 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo inspect the honour guards in Putrajaya. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.