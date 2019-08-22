Any change to the airspace now controlled by Singapore would affect Changi Airport’s operations. Photo: Shutterstock
What’s behind Indonesia’s move to reclaim control of Riau Islands airspace from Singapore?
- Widodo has pledged to take over control of the flight information region above Riau Islands, which has been managed by the city state since 1946
- While Jakarta sees it as a sovereignty issue, experts say any change to the airspace would affect Changi Airport’s operations and cause flight delays
Topic | Singapore
Any change to the airspace now controlled by Singapore would affect Changi Airport’s operations. Photo: Shutterstock
Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo inspect the honour guards in Putrajaya. Photo: AFP
Disputes aside, Joko Widodo’s visit to Malaysia may be a sign of rosier times
- Indonesian president discussed migrant workers, border issues and palm oil cooperation with Mahathir Mohamad during the two-day visit
- Malaysia’s 94-year-old leader Mahathir was seen on Friday driving Widodo to prayer in a Proton – the country’s national car
Topic | Indonesia
Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo inspect the honour guards in Putrajaya. Photo: AFP