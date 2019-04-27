Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The new 350km highway between Bishkek, the Kyrgyz capital, and Naryn was built with Chinese backing. Photo: Kalinga Seneviratne
Geopolitics

China’s belt and road extends to Kyrgyzstan, but are new transport links worth all that debt?

  • Beijing’s partners in Europe and Southeast Asia command much attention at this year’s Belt and Road Forum, but there is much China-backed development in Central Asia – and much concern over Kyrgyzstan will pay back the billions it has borrowed
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Kalinga Seneviratne

Kalinga Seneviratne  

Published: 12:15pm, 27 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:15pm, 27 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

The new 350km highway between Bishkek, the Kyrgyz capital, and Naryn was built with Chinese backing. Photo: Kalinga Seneviratne
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.