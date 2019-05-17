Huawei has 1,600 employees working in Pakistan, 144 of which are Chinese nationals. Photo: AFP
China’s Huawei outraged as Pakistan authorities tear down security barriers at its Islambad office
- The telecommunications giant has run afoul of a state task force to remove structures illegally encroaching on government land
- However, Huawei says its workers are at risk, pointing out recent attacks on Chinese nationals and interests in Pakistan
