Protesters in Manila burn Chinese flags made of paper. Photo: Handout
Filipinos burn Chinese flags in protest against Duterte’s ‘weak’ response to South China Sea sinking
- Demonstration comes after the Philippine leader described the sinking of a Philippine vessel in the South China Sea as ‘just a collision’
- The incident has become a lightning rod for anti-Chinese sentiment, including fears over illegal immigration
A Philippine boat fishes during sunset at the disputed Scarborough Shoal in April 2017. Photo: Reuters
Philippine fishermen protest Chinese harvesting of giant clams on Scarborough Shoal in further South China Sea dispute
- The fishermen say Beijing has ignored a previous protest and the activities of Chinese vessels are severely damaging the environment
- Claims come as China insists Chinese vessel’s collision with Filipino boat was an accident and it had not tried to rescue fishermen for fear of being besieged
