Protesters in Manila burn Chinese flags made of paper. Photo: Handout
Geopolitics

Filipinos burn Chinese flags in protest against Duterte’s ‘weak’ response to South China Sea sinking

  • Demonstration comes after the Philippine leader described the sinking of a Philippine vessel in the South China Sea as ‘just a collision’
  • The incident has become a lightning rod for anti-Chinese sentiment, including fears over illegal immigration
Topic |   South China Sea
Jeoffrey Maitem

Jeoffrey Maitem  

Published: 7:37pm, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:57pm, 18 Jun, 2019

Protesters in Manila burn Chinese flags made of paper. Photo: Handout
A Philippine boat fishes during sunset at the disputed Scarborough Shoal in April 2017. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Philippine fishermen protest Chinese harvesting of giant clams on Scarborough Shoal in further South China Sea dispute

  • The fishermen say Beijing has ignored a previous protest and the activities of Chinese vessels are severely damaging the environment
  • Claims come as China insists Chinese vessel’s collision with Filipino boat was an accident and it had not tried to rescue fishermen for fear of being besieged
Topic |   The Philippines
SCMP

Jeoffrey Maitem  

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:11pm, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:21am, 15 Jun, 2019

A Philippine boat fishes during sunset at the disputed Scarborough Shoal in April 2017. Photo: Reuters
