A Filipino activist holds a paper Chinese national flag during a protest in Manila against the sinking of the fishing boat. Photo: EPA
‘China’s not to be trusted’: Philippines’ Rosario wades into row over South China Sea sinking
- A crew of 22 Filipinos had to be rescued by Vietnamese fishermen when their boat sank last week after a collision with a Chinese vessel
- China has vowed to investigate, but the Philippines’ former foreign secretary says he has ‘first hand experience’ of how ‘unreliable’ Beijing can be
A Philippine boat fishes during sunset at the disputed Scarborough Shoal in April 2017. Photo: Reuters
Philippine fishermen protest Chinese harvesting of giant clams on Scarborough Shoal in further South China Sea dispute
- The fishermen say Beijing has ignored a previous protest and the activities of Chinese vessels are severely damaging the environment
- Claims come as China insists Chinese vessel’s collision with Filipino boat was an accident and it had not tried to rescue fishermen for fear of being besieged
