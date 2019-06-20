Channels

A Filipino activist holds a paper Chinese national flag during a protest in Manila against the sinking of the fishing boat. Photo: EPA
Geopolitics

‘China’s not to be trusted’: Philippines’ Rosario wades into row over South China Sea sinking

  • A crew of 22 Filipinos had to be rescued by Vietnamese fishermen when their boat sank last week after a collision with a Chinese vessel
  • China has vowed to investigate, but the Philippines’ former foreign secretary says he has ‘first hand experience’ of how ‘unreliable’ Beijing can be
Topic |   South China Sea
Jeoffrey Maitem

Jeoffrey Maitem  

Published: 6:00pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:13pm, 20 Jun, 2019

A Filipino activist holds a paper Chinese national flag during a protest in Manila against the sinking of the fishing boat. Photo: EPA
A Philippine boat fishes during sunset at the disputed Scarborough Shoal in April 2017. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Philippine fishermen protest Chinese harvesting of giant clams on Scarborough Shoal in further South China Sea dispute

  • The fishermen say Beijing has ignored a previous protest and the activities of Chinese vessels are severely damaging the environment
  • Claims come as China insists Chinese vessel’s collision with Filipino boat was an accident and it had not tried to rescue fishermen for fear of being besieged
Topic |   The Philippines
SCMP

Jeoffrey Maitem  

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:11pm, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:21am, 15 Jun, 2019

A Philippine boat fishes during sunset at the disputed Scarborough Shoal in April 2017. Photo: Reuters
