Chinese belt and road workers could spread coronavirus, Pakistanis fear
- Pakistan has put hospitals and clinics on alert after a report that the Wuhan coronavirus can be transmitted between people
- The move comes amid fears that the thousands of workers who regularly travel between the countries could spread the disease
A man leaves a medical centre in Wuhan, where the coronavirus is thought to have originated. Photo: AFP