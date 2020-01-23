A man leaves a medical centre in Wuhan, where the coronavirus is thought to have originated. Photo: AFP
Chinese belt and road workers could spread coronavirus, Pakistanis fear

  • Pakistan has put hospitals and clinics on alert after a report that the Wuhan coronavirus can be transmitted between people
  • The move comes amid fears that the thousands of workers who regularly travel between the countries could spread the disease
Kaswar Klasra
Updated: 9:53am, 23 Jan, 2020

