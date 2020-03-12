A group of students in protective masks walk outside a railway station in Kochi on March 10, 2020. Photo: Reuters
India’s visa restrictions leave travel firms in crisis, as coronavirus cases rise to 73
- New Delhi’s decision to temporarily shut its borders comes as cases rise twelve-fold over eight days, from just six infections on March 3
- While the travel sector has been left reeling, a public health doctor says the move will prevent India’s already inadequate health system from being stretched
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A group of students in protective masks walk outside a railway station in Kochi on March 10, 2020. Photo: Reuters