Yellow kratom powder sold by a retailer in western Kowloon, Hong Kong. The substance mirrors the effects of addictive opioids. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong lawmakers call for controls on kratom, the supplement known as ‘legal heroin’
- Kratom leaves contain chemical compounds that cause stimulatory or sedative effects similar to those in opioids such as heroin and opium
- It is not regulated in Hong Kong and many other places, but legal and medical experts are saying it should be
Topic | Drugs
