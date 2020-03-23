Irfan Wafiy Idham Wazir, 13, was diagnosed with myokymia after the Sungai Kim Kim pollution incident. Photo: Adi Safri
‘Death is everywhere’: in Malaysia, a toxic river haunts sick children

  • Last March, some 5,000 residents in Pasir Gudang fell ill from noxious fumes after a company illegally dumped chemical waste into the Sungai Kim Kim river
  • A year on, victims of the crisis are calling for more action by the authorities, as the river continues to be a site of danger
Toh Ee Ming
Updated: 9:22am, 23 Mar, 2020

