Richard Yuan, chair of the Australia China Goodwill Association. Photo: Facebook/Richard Yuan
Coronavirus: Australia gets 1 million face masks from Wuhan in donation led by Sydney entrepreneur Richard Yuan

  • Yuan, chair of the Australia China Goodwill Association, said the donation had difficulties passing quality control and also faced public suspicion
  • The Asian community has reported a rise in racial abuse amid accusations Chinese-backed firms had depleted Australia’s medical stockpile by sending masks to Wuhan in January
Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 3:30pm, 9 Apr, 2020

