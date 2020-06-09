Foreigners walk along an empty Kuta Beach in Bali amid the coronavirus pandemic in March. Photo: AP
Indonesia’s Bali becomes coronavirus hideout for foreigners amid pandemic

  • More than 900 foreigners, the bulk of them Chinese nationals, have sought permits to stay on the island since travel restrictions were imposed
  • Indonesia has the highest coronavirus death toll of any Southeast Asian country, and cases in Bali, while still lower than Jakarta, seem to be rising
Randy Mulyanto
Updated: 11:18am, 9 Jun, 2020

Foreigners walk along an empty Kuta Beach in Bali amid the coronavirus pandemic in March. Photo: AP
