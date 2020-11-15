By the time many labourers sit down to eat, their packed lunch has been left outside for hours. Photo: Olyvia Lim
Rancid US$1 curry: should Singapore swallow cost of migrant workers’ meals?
- With salaries for Bangladeshi and Indian migrant workers hovering around US$500 a month, most go for the cheapest – not the healthiest – food option
- If workers can’t afford to eat properly, do caterers, employers or the government have the ability – and appetite – to help?
Topic | Singapore
By the time many labourers sit down to eat, their packed lunch has been left outside for hours. Photo: Olyvia Lim