The MV Wakashio’s captain and deputy have been detained in Mauritius on suspicion of negligence. Photo: AFP
Mauritius oil spill caused by crew of Japanese ship sailing too close to shore as they chased mobile phone signals: report
- The Wakashio was meant to be 22 nautical miles from the coast during its passage, but it narrowed the distance to two nautical miles as the crew tried to enter signal range
- The July accident led the government of Mauritius to declare a state of environmental emergency after more than 1,000 tonnes of fuel were spilled into a protected wetland
