Singapore opens coronavirus vaccinations to over 45s, warns of potential disruptions as EU tightens grip on exports
- Health Minister Gan Kim Yong encourages Singaporeans to ‘get vaccinated as soon as possible’ to head off any potential supply disruptions in future
- Meanwhile, government denies it felt unable to turn down a batch of China’s Sinovac because it did not want to upset Beijing; says early delivery was fulfilment of an advanced purchase agreement
