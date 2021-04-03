An armed policeman checks a passenger bus during the new lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Metro Manila. Photo: AP
Across Asia-Pacific and Europe, Covid-19 has thrown up another risk – an addiction to lockdowns
- Experts say the normalisation of extraordinary Covid-19 regulations raises questions about how readily authorities may embrace illiberal responses to future crises
- From Singapore to Australia, governments have also been criticised for using the pandemic to tackle issues not related to public health
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
An armed policeman checks a passenger bus during the new lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Metro Manila. Photo: AP