An armed policeman checks a passenger bus during the new lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Metro Manila. Photo: AP
Across Asia-Pacific and Europe, Covid-19 has thrown up another risk – an addiction to lockdowns

  • Experts say the normalisation of extraordinary Covid-19 regulations raises questions about how readily authorities may embrace illiberal responses to future crises
  • From Singapore to Australia, governments have also been criticised for using the pandemic to tackle issues not related to public health

John Power
Updated: 5:00pm, 3 Apr, 2021

