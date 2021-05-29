India in 2005 declared leprosy was no longer a public health problem, yet it still accounts for most of the world’s cases. Photo: Handout India in 2005 declared leprosy was no longer a public health problem, yet it still accounts for most of the world’s cases. Photo: Handout
India’s forgotten lepers have been quarantined all their lives

  • Ghulam Mohammad Dar has spent 40 years living in the Bahar-Aar Sanatorium, a leprosy colony in Kashmir
  • Despite medical advances in the treatment of leprosy, patients still endure the social stigma associated with the disease

Shoaib Shafi

Updated: 6:00pm, 29 May, 2021

