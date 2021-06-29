A nurse administers a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at a hospital in the southern province of Narathiwat on June 7. Less that 5 per cent of Narathiwat and Yala’s 1.1 million population have received a jab so far. Photo: AFP
In Thailand’s conflict-hit ‘Deep South’, mistrust fuels Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy among Muslim majority
- As Thailand contends with its deadliest wave of the pandemic yet, the vast majority of people in Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces have not had a jab
- Those who have are overwhelmingly Buddhist. Years of conflict and martial law have made the region’s Muslims deeply suspicious of government intentions
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
