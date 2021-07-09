Pedestrians pass posters advertising a festival in Penrith, Cumbria, England. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Delta’s spread from London to Tokyo shows easing all restrictions after vaccination is ‘ill advised’
- The highly transmissible mutant strain has exposed both the vulnerability of countries with low vaccination rates and those that view jabs as a cure all
- Even in highly jabbed places, mask wearing and social distancing may need to stay, at least for now, while a Nobel Prize-winning scientist says antiviral drugs used alongside vaccinations may also have a vital role to play
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Pedestrians pass posters advertising a festival in Penrith, Cumbria, England. Photo: AFP