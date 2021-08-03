A Tokyo Olympics volunteer wearing a facemask poses with volleyballs behind a protective plexiglass plate at the media centre ahead of the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: AFP A Tokyo Olympics volunteer wearing a facemask poses with volleyballs behind a protective plexiglass plate at the media centre ahead of the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: AFP
A Tokyo Olympics volunteer wearing a facemask poses with volleyballs behind a protective plexiglass plate at the media centre ahead of the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Tokyo Olympics: 10,000 volunteers hit the hurdles of Covid-19, chaos and not much to do

  • Around one in 10 of the 110,000 people who had signed up as volunteers for the Tokyo Olympics are thought to have thrown in the towel
  • Coronavirus fears put off many, while some ran in to organisational problems. For others there is a mental barrier: boredom

Topic |   Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Priyanka Borpujari
Priyanka Borpujari

Updated: 7:12am, 3 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Tokyo Olympics volunteer wearing a facemask poses with volleyballs behind a protective plexiglass plate at the media centre ahead of the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: AFP A Tokyo Olympics volunteer wearing a facemask poses with volleyballs behind a protective plexiglass plate at the media centre ahead of the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: AFP
A Tokyo Olympics volunteer wearing a facemask poses with volleyballs behind a protective plexiglass plate at the media centre ahead of the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE