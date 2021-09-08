Singapore in May acknowledged that Covid-19 was here to say, and that it needed to learn to live with it. Photo: AFP Singapore in May acknowledged that Covid-19 was here to say, and that it needed to learn to live with it. Photo: AFP
Singapore in May acknowledged that Covid-19 was here to say, and that it needed to learn to live with it. Photo: AFP
Singapore
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

In Singapore, ‘living with Covid-19’ feels like walking a tightrope of uncertainty, residents say

  • The launch of a travel corridor with Germany and Brunei on September 8 was meant to mark a major milestone in vaccination efforts
  • But rising cases have sparked words of caution from authorities, leaving residents questioning if the country is on the cusp of reopening or a return to pandemic fighting mode

Topic |   Singapore
Dewey SimKok Xinghui
Dewey Sim in Singapore and Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 8:40am, 8 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Singapore in May acknowledged that Covid-19 was here to say, and that it needed to learn to live with it. Photo: AFP Singapore in May acknowledged that Covid-19 was here to say, and that it needed to learn to live with it. Photo: AFP
Singapore in May acknowledged that Covid-19 was here to say, and that it needed to learn to live with it. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE