A woman receives a vaccination against Covid-19 at a mobile clinic in Auckland. Photo: NZ Herald via AP A woman receives a vaccination against Covid-19 at a mobile clinic in Auckland. Photo: NZ Herald via AP
Coronavirus: New Zealand faces growing calls for ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown

  • The nation of 5 million was largely virus-free until mid-August, when it was hit by an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant
  • Health ministry data shows cases have been concentrated among people from the indigenous Maori community, who are also the least likely to be vaccinated

Francine Chen
Updated: 6:41am, 16 Oct, 2021

