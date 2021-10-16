A woman receives a vaccination against Covid-19 at a mobile clinic in Auckland. Photo: NZ Herald via AP
Coronavirus: New Zealand faces growing calls for ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown
- The nation of 5 million was largely virus-free until mid-August, when it was hit by an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant
- Health ministry data shows cases have been concentrated among people from the indigenous Maori community, who are also the least likely to be vaccinated
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
