A visitor to the Wonocolo Police Station in Surabaya, Indonesia, scans their vaccine information before entering. Photo: Ivan Darski A visitor to the Wonocolo Police Station in Surabaya, Indonesia, scans their vaccine information before entering. Photo: Ivan Darski
A visitor to the Wonocolo Police Station in Surabaya, Indonesia, scans their vaccine information before entering. Photo: Ivan Darski
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

An Indonesian woman tried to report an attempted rape. She was turned away for being unvaccinated

  • Legal experts say refusing to allow someone to file a report is a breach of human rights, but police say they were just following government directives
  • Only 25 per cent of Indonesians are fully vaccinated, with criticisms about the slow roll-out and questions about the use of Chinese-made Sinovac vaccines

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Aisyah LlewellynReno Surya
Aisyah Llewellyn and Reno Surya

Updated: 5:00pm, 30 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A visitor to the Wonocolo Police Station in Surabaya, Indonesia, scans their vaccine information before entering. Photo: Ivan Darski A visitor to the Wonocolo Police Station in Surabaya, Indonesia, scans their vaccine information before entering. Photo: Ivan Darski
A visitor to the Wonocolo Police Station in Surabaya, Indonesia, scans their vaccine information before entering. Photo: Ivan Darski
READ FULL ARTICLE