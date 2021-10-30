A visitor to the Wonocolo Police Station in Surabaya, Indonesia, scans their vaccine information before entering. Photo: Ivan Darski
An Indonesian woman tried to report an attempted rape. She was turned away for being unvaccinated
- Legal experts say refusing to allow someone to file a report is a breach of human rights, but police say they were just following government directives
- Only 25 per cent of Indonesians are fully vaccinated, with criticisms about the slow roll-out and questions about the use of Chinese-made Sinovac vaccines
A visitor to the Wonocolo Police Station in Surabaya, Indonesia, scans their vaccine information before entering. Photo: Ivan Darski