A tourist arrives at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: in Thailand and Singapore, Omicron hits Asia’s nascent tourism revival
- Bangkok and the city state have suspend their respective quarantine-free travel schemes in light of rising Omicron cases, dampening the region’s travel recovery hopes
- Travel operators in Thailand, which drew 40 million visitors in 2019, fear the move will see further lay-offs and hardship
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A tourist arrives at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: AP