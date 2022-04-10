Sri Lankan government medical officers protest outside a hospital in Colombo. Professional medical organisations are warning that people will die as emergency treatment will soon not be possible if drugs and equipment are not received urgently. Photo: AP
Surgery by flashlight, not enough drugs: Sri Lankan doctors make life-death decisions as economic crisis deepens
- Who lives, who dies? That’s the hideous triage question medical professionals are now facing as essential medicines begin to run out
- They’ve been urging govt to make contingency plans, call healthcare emergency, amid major protests and mass resignation of cabinet ministers
Topic | Sri Lanka
Sri Lankan government medical officers protest outside a hospital in Colombo. Professional medical organisations are warning that people will die as emergency treatment will soon not be possible if drugs and equipment are not received urgently. Photo: AP