North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wears a face mask while inspecting a pharmacy in Pyongyang, North Korea on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE/KCNA
Coronavirus: unvaccinated North Korea reluctant to accept medical aid, Seoul says
- Health officials in North Korea found 269,510 more people with feverish symptoms and reported another six deaths, state media said on Tuesday
- One analyst says unvaccinated North Korea is unlikely to accept help from the South as it would be viewed as undermining Kim Jong-un’s authority
