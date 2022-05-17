North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wears a face mask while inspecting a pharmacy in Pyongyang, North Korea on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE/KCNA
Coronavirus: unvaccinated North Korea reluctant to accept medical aid, Seoul says

  • Health officials in North Korea found 269,510 more people with feverish symptoms and reported another six deaths, state media said on Tuesday
  • One analyst says unvaccinated North Korea is unlikely to accept help from the South as it would be viewed as undermining Kim Jong-un’s authority

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 11:53am, 17 May, 2022

