The cause of the Sumatran elephant’s death in Indonesia’s Riau province is still being investigated by the authorities. Photo: EPA-EFE/BKSDA Riau
Fears for Indonesia’s Sumatran elephants after pregnant animal dies of suspected poisoning
- The perennial conflict between humans and wildlife is in the spotlight after the discovery of a dead, pregnant female elephant in Riau province
- Killed for their tusks and straying into plantations, Sumatran elephants are in decline. In Indonesia, only about 1,400-1,600 are left in the wild
