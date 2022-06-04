The cause of the Sumatran elephant’s death in Indonesia’s Riau province is still being investigated by the authorities. Photo: EPA-EFE/BKSDA Riau
Indonesia
Fears for Indonesia’s Sumatran elephants after pregnant animal dies of suspected poisoning

  • The perennial conflict between humans and wildlife is in the spotlight after the discovery of a dead, pregnant female elephant in Riau province
  • Killed for their tusks and straying into plantations, Sumatran elephants are in decline. In Indonesia, only about 1,400-1,600 are left in the wild

Aisyah Llewellyn
Aisyah Llewellyn

Updated: 2:00pm, 4 Jun, 2022

