Students in face masks take part in an anti-fireworks campaign to raise awareness about air pollution ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Kolkata. File photo: Reuters
India
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Diwali fireworks ban in Indian capital New Delhi sparks pollution row

  • Firecrackers have long been part of Diwali festival landscape but attitudes changing and bans emerging, with pollution a key concern
  • But while India is world’s second largest fireworks industry, after China, many point out pollution is caused by other things too

Kalpana Sunder
Kalpana Sunder

Updated: 4:00pm, 23 Oct, 2022

