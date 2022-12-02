Smoke rises from an illegally lit fire in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest. Photo: AFP
Indonesia environmentalists welcome nation’s Brazil, Congo rainforest pact but say much more is needed to curb emissions
- ‘Green’ campaigners are glad the three countries will work together for the planet on ‘Opec for rainforests’, with rich countries paying if vital sites are protected
- But they worry about transparency, rule enforcement, rights of indigenous people, amid backdrop of Jakarta’s plan to fell more trees for large-scale food programme
Smoke rises from an illegally lit fire in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest. Photo: AFP