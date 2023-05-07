A couple use umbrellas to provide shade from the sun during a hot day in Kuala Lumpur last month. An 11-year-old boy died of heatstroke and dehydration in Malaysia amid high-temperature warnings in April across several districts. Photo: EPA-EFE
Extreme weather
After ‘hottest April’ ever, Asia braces for new extreme weather normal as El Nino looms to supercharge heat

  • Record temperatures have left millions from India to Malaysia sweltering as children die from dehydration, fire alerts are issued and roads melt
  • Heat stress threatens agriculture and is adding to water shortage concerns in the Philippines, while Indonesia fears a return of 2015’s killer haze

Amy Sood and Kimberly Lim

Updated: 10:00am, 7 May, 2023

A couple use umbrellas to provide shade from the sun during a hot day in Kuala Lumpur last month. An 11-year-old boy died of heatstroke and dehydration in Malaysia amid high-temperature warnings in April across several districts. Photo: EPA-EFE
