A minke whale accidentally caught by nets cast by South Korean fishermen and hung in the port of Taean in 2012. Photo: AFP
South Korea
South Korea urged to ban sale of whale meat disguised as ‘lotto in the sea’ bycatch

  • The demand comes as South Korea’s bycatch of whales remains suspiciously high compared with other countries
  • But activists face challenges ranging from sustained demand for whale meat in the country to lack of interest in the issue among Korean politicians

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 2:21pm, 26 Aug, 2023

