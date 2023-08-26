A minke whale accidentally caught by nets cast by South Korean fishermen and hung in the port of Taean in 2012. Photo: AFP
South Korea urged to ban sale of whale meat disguised as ‘lotto in the sea’ bycatch
- The demand comes as South Korea’s bycatch of whales remains suspiciously high compared with other countries
- But activists face challenges ranging from sustained demand for whale meat in the country to lack of interest in the issue among Korean politicians
